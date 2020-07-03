Philippine president signs widely opposed anti-terror law

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — The Philippine president has signed a widely opposed anti-terror law which critics fear could be used against human rights defenders. President Rodrigo Duterte signed the Anti-Terrorism Act Friday after weighing the concerns of different groups, his spokesman said. The law allows the detention of suspects for up to 24 days without charge and empowers a government anti-terrorism council to designate suspects or groups as suspected terrorists who could then be subject to arrest and surveillance. Opposition to the law has been mounting, with Catholic bishops saying the definition of terrorism under the law is so broad it could threaten legitimate dissent and civil liberties.