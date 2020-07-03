Poland wants generous EU budget for Central Europe

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland’s President Andrzej Duda says the European Union’s budget for the next seven years should be generous for Central European nations that want to help drive Europe’s economic recovery from the coronavirus recession. Duda spoke Friday to open a meeting of the prime ministers of the four Visegrad Group nations. The regional cooperation alliance includes Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia and Hungary. . Duda urged the government leaders to agree on a joint strategy for European Union budget negotiations. Some EU member nations want the budget reduced for Poland and Hungary over the rule of law records of the two countries’ governments.