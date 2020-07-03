Russian FM hosts speaker of Libya’s east-based parliament

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia’s top diplomat has met with the speaker of the parliament based in eastern Libya to discuss a political settlement for the conflict-stricken country. Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at the start of his talks Friday with parliament speaker Aguila Saleh that Moscow supports a cease-fire proposal brokered by Egypt last month. He emphasized that Russia will reach out to all parties in Libya to help encourage a political settlement. Libya was plunged into chaos following a NATO-backed uprising that toppled longtime dictator Moammar Gadhafi in 2011. The country has been split between a government in the east allied with military commander Khalifa Hifter and another one in Tripoli in the west supported by the United Nations.