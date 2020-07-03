Steamy 4th of July weather…

Mostly sunny and hot on Friday…

Heat, humidity, and a few pop up showers and t-storms Friday have lead to afternoon highs in the 80s to lower 90s. The humidity has risen and the winds were light, so it felt very steamy! It was a good day to stay in the air conditioning, but if you couldn’t, plenty of water and a nice slow pace were good ideas.

Hot for the 4th of July weekend!…

You’ll see plenty of plenty of sunshine through the holiday weekend! We could see a pop up t-shower Sunday, but they would be very hit or miss. Most of the time enjoy the outdoors.

More t-storms next week…

Your 7 day forecast will feature slight to moderate chances of showers and t-storms especially after Monday, particularly favoring later afternoons and evenings, so keep an eye on each day’s skies and forecasts.

Heat and humidity to remain…

Temperatures in the high 80s and lower 90s will continue for us through next week, and higher dew points will mean sweltering weather. Winds will mostly stay light, and that will mean even hotter feeling conditions. Heat index values will reach into the middle 90s. If you must be outdoors, slow down and stay hydrated. Sunscreen is a must. Remember you furry pet friends, too!

Pollen season continues…

Grass pollens and mold will be in the medium category this weekend, when rain isn’t in the picture.

Have a great weekend! -Stormtracker 19 Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden