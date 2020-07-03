Turkey: pilots, others, on trial for helping Ghosn escape

ISTANBUL (AP) — A private airline official, four pilots and two flights attendants are on trial in Istanbul, accused of smuggling former Nissan Motor Co. chairman Carlos Ghosn out of Japan to Lebanon, via Turkey. Turkish prosecutors are seeking up to eight years in prison each for the four pilots and the airline official on charges of illegally smuggling a migrant, for helping Ghosn escape to Lebanon while he awaited trial in Japan. The two flight attendants face a one-year prison term each if convicted of not reporting a crime. The pilots and flight attendants have denied involvement in the plans to smuggle Ghosn