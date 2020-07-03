56 injured in blast at Turkish fireworks factory

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkish officials say an explosion has occurred at a fireworks factory in northwestern Turkey, injuring at least 56 people. There were an estimated 150 workers at the factory at the time of the explosion on Friday. Firefighters and ambulances were sent to the factory outside the town of Hendek, in Sakarya province; the factory is away from residential areas. Television video showed a large, mushroom-shaped cloud of smoke rising from the factory.