New COVID cases in Winona, Fillmore counties; 423 in Minnesota

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WXOW) -- Winona County saw two new cases of COVID-19 on Friday.

With one new case in Fillmore County, the three cases were part of 423 COVID-19 cases in the state according to the Minnesota Department of Health.

Eight people died in the past 24 hours from the virus. Seven were in long-term care or assisted living facilities.

Minnesota has had 1,466 deaths from the virus.

With Friday's cases, Winona County has a total of 122 cases and 15 deaths. Fillmore County has seen 28 confirmed cases of COVID-19. Houston County has had 25 total cases.

Find a list of how many cases have been reported in each county here.

In total, Minnesota has had 37,624 total cases of the virus. Health officials said 32,347 of those who tested positive for COVID-19 no longer need to be isolated.

Some 645,172 COVID-19 tests have been completed in Minnesota to date, MDH said. That's an increase of nearly 15,000 from Thursday.

Health officials reported that there are 270 COVID-19 patients hospitalized, four fewer than yesterday, and 132 of those hospitalized are in the ICU or an increase of nine from Wednesday.

Winona County Health and Human Services said Thursday that of the 38 new cases they had in June, 28 were among people between the ages of 20-39. They stated that 22 of the 28 cases were people under 25.

While the health department said in a statement Thursday that these people "generally fare well in tolerating COVID-19, they pose a significant risk to other more vulnerable individuals. If you are in this age group, please take precautions such as avoiding places when social distancing is not possible."

Health experts have stated that most cases of COVID-19 do not require hospitalization.

The Minnesota Department of Health shows on their website that the two largest groups of confirmed cases are the 20-29 and 30-39 age groups. Between the two, as of Thursday, they have 15,476 of the state's 37,624 cases.

The majority of deaths, 1,189, came among people older than 70.

Only a dozen deaths have occurred in the 20-39 age group according to state figures.

State and local health officials strongly urge people of all ages to do the following:

Wear a mask when in public.

Avoid enclosed spaces with groups of people

Get tested if you have cold or flu-like symptoms

Stay six feet away from others

Cover your coughs and sneezes

Wash your hands with soap and water for 20 seconds

According to the CDC, symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus. People with these symptoms may have COVID-19:

Fever or chills

Cough

Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

Fatigue

Muscle or body aches

Headache

New loss of taste or smell

Sore throat

Congestion or runny nose

Nausea or vomiting

Diarrhea