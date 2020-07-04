Aaron Rodgers helps NYC bar struggling during pandemic

NEW YORK CITY (WKOW) -- A popular Packers bar in New York City, that's run by a Wisconsin native, is getting a much-needed boost from Aaron Rodgers.

Patrick Daley owns Kettle of Fish Bar and turned it into a hangout for Packers fans.

Since New York City has been in a lockdown, no customers have been able to come in, so Daley has been challenged to meet the high Manhattan rent payments.

But, he got an idea.

"Friends, and actually Wisconsinites that live here now, they've been saying, 'Patrick, get a GoFundMe going.' And Aaron Rodgers saw it, and retweeted it," he told WISN-TV.

Daley says the Rodgers post gave the GoFundMe effort an extra shot in the arm. It raised more than $20,000 in two days after Rodgers posted about it. It's now topped $55,000.

Rodgers had actually visited that bar last year.