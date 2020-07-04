At Pride march in Paris, activists demand racial justice too

PARIS (AP) — Grassroots French LGBTQ activist groups are holding a Pride march through Paris led by people of color. The city’s official Pride parade was postponed until November because of the virus, which has disrupted similar events around the world. But multiple small activist groups are holding a march anyway through the French capital with hopes to “re-politicize” the movement. They are joining with groups supporting migrants and sex workers and fighting discrimination against France’s minorities. At Pride events in the U.S. this year, organizers sought to put Black Lives Matter center stage amid a global movement against racial injustice and police brutality.