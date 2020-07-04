LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Friday kicked off a gorgeous 4th of July weekend, and with the beautiful lakes in Wisconsin, many people are out enjoying their boats. Law enforcement officials remind the public there are boater safety tips everyone should know before boarding any watercraft.

According to the Wisconsin DNR, boater inexperience, inattention, recklessness, and speeding are the four leading causes of tragic watercraft crashes, and the leading cause of death is drowning.

This weekend Operation Dry Water kicked off. Its a campaign designed to promote boater safety and to stop people from drinking while on the water.

The Wisconsin DNR states there must at U.S. Coast Guard-approved life jacket for each person on board and one approved throwable device for any boat 16 feet and longer.

You can view the list of boater safety tips here.

The Wisconsin DNR highly recommends that boaters take an online boat safety education course.