California firm’s rocket fails in launch from New Zealand

LONG BEACH, Calif. (AP) — A California space launch company says one of its rockets failed to place seven payloads into orbit after liftoff from New Zealand. Long Beach-based Rocket Lab says Saturday the failure occurred about four minutes into its 13th mission. The main satellite aboard the Electron rocket was intended to demonstrate Canon Electronics Inc.’s Earth-imaging technology. The company says it is investigating to determine what went wrong after 11 previous successful orbital launches. Before the failure, Rocket Lab said it was planning monthly launches for the remainder of the year and into 2021.