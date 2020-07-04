Hot and humid stretch continues

Pop-Up T-Storms...

Thanks to an abundance of heat and humidity, as well as some weak boundary forcing, we were able to pop-up a couple of showers and t-storms in the region on Saturday afternoon. T-storms are very spotty and most will likely stay dry. If you do encounter a t-storm, they will be brief and NOT severe. We can expect a hot and humid 4th of July evening with partly cloudy skies.

Same thing Sunday...

Our pattern of hot and humid weather will continue for Sunday with temperatures in the upper 80s/low 90s and very humid conditions. We will also see a couple of pop-up afternoon thunderstorms but they look to be very similar to what we have seen the last few days.

Signs of no relief...

Well...good news if you love the heat...bad news if you don't. We are seeing signs of this intense heat and humidity lasting well into next week. Expect highs in the upper 80s and low 90s with scattered storm chances and very humid conditions.