Inmate death at federal jail in Los Angeles ruled a homicide

WASHINGTON (AP) — The death of an inmate at a federal jail in Los Angeles this past week has been ruled a homicide, resulting from stab wounds and strangulation. That’s according to a coroner’s records obtained by The Associated Press. The inmate, Steve Bencom, died Monday at the Metropolitan Detention Center, a federal jail in Los Angeles. The Bureau of Prisons says staff members attempted life-saving measures and called for emergency medical crews, but Becom was pronounced dead at the jail. Coroner’s records show Bencom’s death has since been ruled a homicide caused by the “combined effects of stab wounds and ligature strangulation.”