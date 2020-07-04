Legendary Customs holds Freedom Car Festival fundraiser event

WEST SALEM, Wis. (WXOW) - Legendary Customs held their Freedom Car Festival fundraiser on Saturday at the La Crosse Fairgrounds.

The event was held as a fundraiser for the La Crosse County Food Pantry. Sponsors for the event paid for all expenses, so all money collected went directly to the pantry.

The festival featured over 100 different vehicles.

"With this year not having any shows, there's a lot of people who haven't seen each other," Owner of Legendary Customs Chris Meyer said. "It's just a nice opportunity to come together, to see bikes, to see cars, and to see people that we haven't seen since last year at different shows."

The event lasted until 2:00 a.m. on Friday, starting up again at 6:00 a.m. on Saturday.