Nodine holds Annual 4th of July Parade

NODINE, MN. (WXOW) - On Saturday, Nodine held their annual Fourth of July parade.

The event started seven years ago after local residents showed interest in wanting to have a celebration that was closer to home. Attendees were encouraged to social distance.

"The first one was unbelievable and they just keep getting bigger every year," Parade coordinator Joan Zenke said. "This year of course its smaller because of everything that's going on, but otherwise it's a fun time for everybody to get together."

Tractors, cars, and floats made their way through the unincorporated town. Organizers say they hope to celebrate again next year.