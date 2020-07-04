‘People aren’t stupid’: Pence’s virus spin tests credibility

WASHINGTON (AP) — Vice President Mike Pence is the public face of the administration’s coronavirus response and it’s a job that’s becoming even more difficult. Pence has been trying to convince the public that the country is winning even as cases spike in large parts of the country. For public health experts, that sense of optimism is detached from reality. One expert says “the American people aren’t stupid. They can see spin when there is spin.” It’s not the first time Pence has been forced to put his own credibly on the line as he serves as Trump’s most loyal soldier and tries to help him win a second term.