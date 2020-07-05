Airstrikes hit Libya base held by Turkey-backed forces

Cairo (AP) — Libyan officials in the capital of Tripoli say overnight airstrikes hit a key military base on the city’s outskirts that was recently retaken by Turkey-backed forces. A spokesman for the Tripoli-based forces said Sunday that the strikes were carried out by “foreign jets” allied with military commander Khalifa Hifter. Hifter’s forces are backed by the United Arab Emirates, Egypt and Russia. The forces in Tripoli are backed by Turkey, Qatar and Italy. The base that was struck had captured by the Tripoli-based forces in May, after launching weeks of attacks using Turkish-supplied drones.