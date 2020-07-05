Croats vote in close parliamentary race as virus spikes

ZAGREB, Croatia (AP) — Voters in Croatia are casting ballots in a close parliamentary race marked by a spike in coronavirus cases and which could push the European Union country to the right. The vote is expected to produce no clear winner as ruling conservatives and their main liberal opponents seem equal in preelection polls. This means that a newcomer right-wing party led a popular folk singer could end up being a kingmaker in the future government. Some 3.8 million people are eligible to vote but analysts say virus fear could keep many at home.