Crunch, crunch: Africa’s locust outbreak is far from over

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — The crunch of young locusts comes with nearly every step. The worst outbreak of the voracious insects in Kenya in 70 years is far from over, and their newest generation is now finding its wings for proper flight. The livelihoods of millions of already vulnerable people in East Africa are at stake. Experts in the field are finding and marking locust swarms for the targeted pesticide spraying that has been called the only effective control. One expert says that “there’s no way you’re gonna kill all of them because the areas are so vast.”