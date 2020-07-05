Holiday Camping a hit

Trempealeau, Wis. - (WXOW) - The 4th of July holiday weekend saw plenty of camping vacations at state parks, including Perrot in Trempealeau. An availability of sites made Perrot a good destination. Campers took advantage of the weather as well as the various hiking trails and open spaces.

"We did some hiking in the hot weather which we survived," said Audra Carter, a Minnesota camper. "We saw some beautiful birds, wild berries and some deer on the trail. It was good to be out."

Amenities available to campers included shower facilities, restrooms and drinking water. Firewood was also available. The park still requests that everyone practice social distancing with individuals outside of a family group. Group campsites including indoor camps remain closed until July 12th.

You can find out more on Perrot Park at https://dnr.wi.gov/topic/parks/camping/