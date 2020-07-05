Hot, humid and stormy

Pop-up t-storms possible…

Highs reached the upper 80s and low 90s across the board, with “feels like temperatures” close to that 100 degree mark. Thanks to an abundance of heat and humidity this afternoon we are seeing a similar trend of a few pop-up showers and t-storms in the region. There is not enough support to keep these storms going for more than 15-20 minutes and that’s why they’re collapsing on themselves. Regardless, if you see a storm, expect a brief downpour and slightly cooler air. We will see a very warm and humid summer-like evening out there.

More heat!

This hot and humid stretch of weather is not going anywhere thanks to a nice sized “omega” blocking pattern. Essentially this pattern is blocking this hot and humid air mass into the Midwest. We can expect highs in the upper 80s and low 90s at least through this upcoming weekend. Highs Monday will near 90 with some sunshine at times and then some cloud development later on. We have the chance for some more widespread storms on Monday, especially in the afternoon. We are all in the “marginal” or level 1 risk for severe weather for Monday. The main threat would be some hail and gusty winds. Stay up to date with our forecast!

No big changes…

We have multiple chances for scattered showers and t-storms throughout this upcoming week. It will be a hit and miss kind of week, meaning not everyone will see storms each of the days. Wednesday looks to be our hottest day with highs in the low to mid 90s.

Enjoy your night!

-Meteorologist Warren Sears