Israeli military says Gaza militants fire 2 rockets

JERUSALEM (AP) — The Israeli military says two rockets have been fired by Palestinians militants the Gaza Strip toward southern Israel. Sunday evening’s barrage set off air-raid sirens in southern Israel. Israel’s Channel 12 TV said the rockets landed in open areas, causing no damage or injuries. There was no immediate Israeli reaction, though the military usually responds to rocket fire with airstrikes on militant targets in Gaza. Israel and Gaza’s Hamas rulers have largely observed an unofficial cease-fire in recent months. But tensions have been rising as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says he wants to begin annexing parts of the occupied West Bank.