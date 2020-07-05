Local Brewery Earning Top Honors

La Crosse, WI - (WXOW) - A local La Crosse brewery is getting some very positive attention at the state level. The 608 Brewing Company on Copeland Avenue was recently ranked in a survey put out by Travel Wisconsin. When the call went out for nominations in the category of best brewery, over 2,500 responses came back. When the counting was complete, 608 was ranked third overall.

What got them the attention? It could be the straight forward goal of the brewery owners who say they just want to share their big, bold and innovative beers.

"We've had a great crowd and our beers are forever changing, so we never have the same beers on at the same time," Beertender Haley Gantenbein said. "You can come back a month from now and we'll have a whole different list of beers, which I think keeps people coming back."

Currently on tap, unique brews such as chocolate raspberry torte stout as well as the F6 citranado doulbe IPA.

The 608 wasn't the only local statewide standout. Also ranked in the top 20, the Pearl Street Brewery.