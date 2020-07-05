Oregon protesters clash with police, throw fireworks

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Authorities say 21 people were arrested or detained early Sunday after throwing fireworks and mortars as they clashed with police during the latest rally decrying police brutality. Police said in a news release that officers used tear gas and crowd-control munitions to stymie protesters who they say broke windows at a federal courthouse and nearby businesses in a protest that lasted until 4:30 a.m. Sunday. Several officers were injured when fireworks and mortars exploded near them. Portland police arrested 13 people while Department of Homeland Security’s Federal Protective Services detained eight others.