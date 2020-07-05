 Skip to Content

Oregon protesters clash with police, throw fireworks

5:17 pm National news from the Associated Press

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Authorities say 21 people were arrested or detained early Sunday after throwing fireworks and mortars as they clashed with police during the latest rally decrying police brutality. Police said in a news release that officers used tear gas and crowd-control munitions to stymie protesters who they say broke windows at a federal courthouse and nearby businesses in a protest that lasted until 4:30 a.m. Sunday. Several officers were injured when fireworks and mortars exploded near them. Portland police arrested 13 people while Department of Homeland Security’s Federal Protective Services detained eight others. 

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content