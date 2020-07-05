Prosecutors seek Friday court appearance for Epstein pal

New York (AP) — Prosecutors have told a judge they’d like to schedule a Friday court appearance for Jeffrey Epstein’s associate on charges she helped him recruit women to sexually abuse. British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell was arrested Thursday. She has been detained without bail after agreeing to be moved to New York. In a letter to a judge Sunday, prosecutors sought a Friday bail hearing. Prosecutors say they expect the U.S. Marshals Service to transport Maxwell to New York early this week. Maxwell has been charged with conspiring to entice girls as young as 14 to engage in illegal sex acts with Epstein from 1994 through 1997. Epstein killed himself in a Manhattan jail last August while he awaited trial.