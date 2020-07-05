Record virus cases reported in Wisconsin on Independence Day

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin health officials reported the most coronavirus cases in a single day on Saturday, tallying 738 people with the virus. As the nation prepared to celebrate Independence Day, Gov. Tony Evers urged people to cancel festivities and stay home, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported. Health officials reported no new deaths from COVID-19. Over the last two weeks, the state has seen not only an increase in confirmed cases, but also an increase in the percentage of tests that come back positive. That’s a sign the virus is spreading, according to public health experts..