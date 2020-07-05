Rocket fired toward US Embassy in Iraq injures child

BAGHDAD (AP) — The Iraqi military says a rocket aimed at Baghdad’s fortified Green Zone, home of the U.S. embassy, struck a residential house and injured a child. It says the rocket landed next to a house close to a local TV channel. Iraqi officials say the embassy’s recently installed air defense system may have attempted to intercept the rocket. The U.S. has criticized the Iraqi government for being unable to reign in Iran-backed militia groups it believes are orchestrating recent attacks on Americans. The uptick comes shortly before Iraq embarks on strategic talks with the U.S. expected to focus of the presence of American forces in the country.