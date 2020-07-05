Virus, Floyd death merge in brutal blow to Black well-being

The coronavirus pandemic has made it even more difficult to manage chronic diseases such as diabetes and high blood pressure, diseases that disproportionately affect Black people. Doctors offices have been closed or patients have been too worried to come in for visits or to get and fill prescriptions. Then came the killing of George Floyd, an extreme form of over-policing that has been linked with elevated stress, high blood pressure and other chronic illness. Doctors are bracing for the fallout as their offices start opening: a wave of sicker, shell-shocked patients.