Woman who made racist remarks in video faces separate charge

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A woman whose racist, anti-Asian tirades were caught on video last month is facing a warrant for her arrest in connection with a separate confrontation last year. The Los Angeles Times reported the Torrance city attorney’s office says 54-year-old Lena Hernandez was charged in a case of battery related to an October 2019 event. Police allege Hernandez verbally assaulted a custodian and struck another person who tried to intervene at a mall in Torrance. Last month in Torrance, a woman later identified as Hernandez was recorded on video in separate events making racist comments to two people.