World beard champion shaving beard for racial justice

VIROQUA, Wis. (WXOW) - Former beard champion Jason Kiley is planning to raise money and awareness for racial justice by chopping off his beard.

Kiley has not trimmed his beard in seven years.

His trimming campaign goal is to raise $10,000 for the African-American Roundtable in Milwaukee.

"Racism is built into this nation," Kiley said. "It's not one city or major cities--it's everywhere. The actual act of removing whiskers from my face will do nothing to change racial equity. What I'm hoping though is through this campaign, I will have directed more people to the African American Roundtable and the good that they're doing."

The group's equity education helps Black people understand their rights when it comes to the city budget's and funding community organizations.

"Whether folks are in rural areas or they're in the city, we need to have tools to really activate people in our communities to be a part of these civic engagement conversations," African-American Roundtable Director Markasa Tucker said. "We want a community where Black folks and Brown folks are thriving and they have the resources and the tools that they need and the access to stuff just to live like everybody else. We deserve it."

People can donate until the July 8 deadline at Kiley's "A Change for Awareness" GoFundMe website.

For more information on the African-African American Roundtable, visit their website.