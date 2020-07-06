AMBER ALERT issued for missing 10-year-old girl from Baraboo

BARABOO (WKOW) -- An Amber Alert is issued by the Baraboo Police Department who says they're looking for Kodie Dutcher, 10, who went missing Monday afternoon.

She is 4'9", approximately 110 pounds, and has blonde hair. She was last seen around 4 p.m. She is possibly wearing blue jean overalls.

Police said she left a note behind stating, "Mom, I Love you, but I Can't Do It. Bye." She also left behind her cell phone and shoes.

She is believed to be on foot.

Officials believe she may have taken an unknown amount of pills as well.

If anyone has information, you're asked to please contact the Baraboo Police non-emergency dispatch line at 608-963-5622