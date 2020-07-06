Businessman wins Dominican presidency in virus-marked vote

SANTO DOMINGO, Dominican Republic (AP) — A businessman who has never held elected office has won the presidency of the Dominican Republic, ending a 16-year run in power by a center-left party. Luis Rodolfo Abinader had won about 53 percent of the vote with most of the polling places reporting Monday. He finished well ahead of Gonzalo Castillo of the Dominican Liberation Party, which has governed since 2004. Castillo acknowledged Abinader’s win, as did outgoing President Daniel Medina. The elections took place as the new coronavirus pandemic is sweeping across the Caribbean nation. Abinader himself spent most of the past month in isolation after testing positive for COVID-19