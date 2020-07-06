 Skip to Content

Former UW-L QB calls an audible, now headed to Whitewater

Whitewater, Wis. (WXOW) Evan Lewandowski is adding a little spice to what once was a heated rivalry with UW-Whitewater.
The former record-setting quarterback at UW-La Crosse announced on his Twitter account that he is now transferring to UW-Whitewater.

This comes after he announced this spring he was heading to Maryland.
Lewandowski left UW-L after last season.
He set multiple school single-season and single-game records last fall.
Lewandowski threw for 28 touchdowns and 2,804 yards last season, both school records.
He also tied an NCAA Division III record with 9 touchdown passes in one game.
Per conference rules, he will have to sit out one season at Whitewater before he can play.

