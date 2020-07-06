Former UW-L QB calls an audible, now headed to Whitewater

Whitewater, Wis. (WXOW) Evan Lewandowski is adding a little spice to what once was a heated rivalry with UW-Whitewater.

The former record-setting quarterback at UW-La Crosse announced on his Twitter account that he is now transferring to UW-Whitewater.

This comes after he announced this spring he was heading to Maryland.

Lewandowski left UW-L after last season.

He set multiple school single-season and single-game records last fall.

Lewandowski threw for 28 touchdowns and 2,804 yards last season, both school records.

He also tied an NCAA Division III record with 9 touchdown passes in one game.

Per conference rules, he will have to sit out one season at Whitewater before he can play.