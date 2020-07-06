First major Brazilian cities resume classes amid pandemic

DUQUE DE CAXIAS, Brazil (AP) — The cities of Manaus in the Amazon rainforest and Duque de Caxias, in Rio de Janeiro’s metropolitan region on Monday resumed in-person classes at private schools, the two largest cities to do so since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. Schools have resorted to sending lessons through social media, and even television and radio broadcasts. Restrictions put in place to contain the virus’ spread have been lifted in varying degrees from city to city, marking a disorderly exit from quarantine. The public schools in Manaus and Duque de Caxias, as elsewhere, have yet to reopen.