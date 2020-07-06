Holmen Rotary Service Auction bets big on new format, cause

HOLMEN, Wis. (WXOW) - The Holmen Area Rotary Club invites people around the community to participate in this year's virtual Service Auction, running now through July 23.

Commencing with a YouTube Live event on July 23, bidding is now underway for a number of unique experiences. Past offerings included airplane rides, lawn care service, cabin getaways and a selection of cakes. This year, a 50/50 raffle could provide a lucky winner with $10,000.

Money raised from the event go to benefit the Holmen Rotary Club's various projects throughout the year. One such project: they work to build beds for young people who have nowhere to sleep. This year, funds will also go to support the Holmen Intergenerational Boys and Girls Club project.

Register to bid on the auction items here. Learn more about the Holmen Rotary Club.