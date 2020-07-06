Israel announces successful launch of new spy satellite

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel’s Defense Ministry has announced the successful launch of a new spy satellite, giving the country an additional tool in keeping tabs on its many threats across the region. The “Ofek 16” joins a fleet of Israeli spy satellites that have been launched over the past two decades. While officials did not identify specific threats, arch-enemy Iran, which Israel accuses of trying to develop nuclear weapons, is first among them. Defense Minister Benny Gantz called the launch an “extraordinary achievement” and said that “technological superiority and intelligence capabilities are essential to the security of the state of Israel.”