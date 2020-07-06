La Crosse Police receive 100+ calls on illegal fireworks over holiday weekend

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - With many fireworks shows, including the one in La Crosse, canceled for the 4th of July, many people decided to have their own fireworks displays.

The La Crosse Police Department said that from July 3rd through the 5th, they received 112 call related to the use of illegal fireworks. However, they say this lines up with how many calls they have received on illegal fireworks in previous years.

"With not having fireworks shows going on, you would assume that it would increase our calls for service when it comes to that. I think, overall, every year we do see a high number of fireworks complaints during the 4th of July celebration. I didn't think that would have been any different this year," said Sgt. Tom Walsh.

In total, the La Crosse Police Department took action on about 30 of the incidents over the holiday weekend with a verbal warning or a citation. The fine for using illegal firework in the city of La Crosse is $124.