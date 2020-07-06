Marcon sworn in as new Onalaska City Clerk

ONALASKA, Wis. (WXOW) - After nearly two decades, Onalaska has a new City Clerk.

JoAnn Marcon was sworn into office Monday.

She takes over for Cari Burmaster who served as City Clerk for the past 19 years. “I feel comfortable leaving the citizens of Onalaska in the capable hands of JoAnn. I couldn’t ask for a better replacement to carry on the duties of City Clerk. Her past experience and positive attitude make her the ideal candidate for this position,” said Burmaster in a statement.

Marcon was the Deputy City Clerk for the past four years. Before starting that position, she worked as a paralegal for the past 20 years.