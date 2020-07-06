Mayo Clinic Health System discontinuing Holmen respiratory clinic

HOLMEN, Wis. (WXOW) - Mayo Clinic Health System is closing its Respiratory Clinic at their Holmen location effective Tuesday.

According to a statement from Mayo, the number of people requiring care there has gone down since the clinic first opened in April.

“Safety measures have been put into place at all clinic locations in order to care for respiratory patients while preventing any potential virus transmission to other patients in the building, including a separate area for respiratory patients, strict social distancing guidelines, and appropriate personal protective equipment (PPE),” says Megan Eddy, Mayo Clinic Health System administrator.

Once closed, other services provided by Mayo Clinic Health System such as physical therapy and behavioral health will return to the lower level of the building.