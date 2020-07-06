Native American groups ask NFL to force Redskins name change

WASHINGTON (AP) — Several Native American leaders and organizations have sent a letter to NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell calling for the league to force Washington Redskins owner Dan Snyder to change the team name immediately. The letter obtained by The Associated Press expresses concern that the organization’s process to review the name doesn’t involve consultation with those Native American leaders. The team launched a “thorough review” of the name last week, while several prominent sponsors said it’s time to change it. President Donald Trump on Monday criticized the Redskins and baseball’s Cleveland Indians for reviewing their team names.