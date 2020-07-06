One killed, one injured in Chippewa County house explosion

CHIPPEWA COUNTY, Wis. (WQOW) - One person was killed and another injured in a house explosion Monday morning in Chippewa County.

It happened at a home on County Line Road, just north of Eau Claire but in Chippewa County.

Sheriff Jim Kowalczyk said they believe only two people were in the home at the time of the explosion.

Several viewers have reached out to News 18 and said they felt what seemed like an explosion, some from several miles away from the scene.

The injured person was taken to an Eau Claire hospital.

Kowalczyk said the Department of Criminal Investigation and Chippewa County authorities are investigating.

Kowalczyk said he believes propane caused the explosion.