Puerto Rico braces for political upheaval involving governor

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Puerto Rico is bracing for potential political upheaval after the U.S. territory’s governor denied allegations of obstruction of justice while the main opposition party demanded she be investigated and hinted at a possible impeachment process.In a brief statement issued late Monday, Gov. Wanda Vázquez for the first time acknowledged an alleged investigation that the island’s Department of Justice is supposedly conducting against her, saying she was never told about it. She also denied recently firing the former justice secretary in alleged retribution for leading the investigation.The details of the alleged investigation were not immediately known. Vázquez said she will provide more details on Tuesday.