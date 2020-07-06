Russia still to decide whether to stay in overflight treaty

A senior Russian diplomat says that Moscow is keeping all options open following the U.S. decision to withdraw from an international treaty allowing observation flights over military facilities. Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said after a call on Monday with top diplomats from other nations participating in the Open Skies Treaty that Russia will see what happens next and analyze various considerations before determining whether to stay in the accord. U.S. President Donald Trump announced in May Washington’s intention to pull out of the Treaty on the ground that alleged Russian violations made remaining a party untenable. Russia denied breaching the pact, and the European Union has urged the U.S. to reconsider.