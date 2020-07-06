Russian journalist fined in case that drew broad outrage

MOSCOW (AP) — A court in northwestern Russia has convicted a journalist on charges of condoning terrorism and ordered her to pay a fine in a case that has been broadly condemned as an attack on freedom of speech. The court in the city of Pskov found Svetlana Prokopyeva guilty Monday of “justifying terrorism” and ordered her to pay a fine of about $6,950. The case of Prokopyeva stems from a commentary she published in the wake of a November 2018 suicide attack, in which a 17-year-old Russian man blew himself up at the entrance of the office of Russia’s top security agency in the northern city of Arkhangelsk, killing himself and injuring three FSB officers. Prokopyeva has maintained her innocence.