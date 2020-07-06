Miami-Dade County imposing restrictions after cases spike

MIAMI (AP) — Florida’s most-populous county reversed course and has again ordered restaurants and gyms to close because of a rise in confirmed coronavirus cases and hospitalizations. The move comes as the U.S. emerges from what public health officials say was a make-or-break Fourth of July weekend of picnics, pool parties and beach outings. The see-saw effect of eased restrictions and then increases in cases is seeing a number of states reverse course and start to clamp down.