Sheriff: At least 2 killed in plane collision at Idaho lake

COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho (AP) — The Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office says two people died and as many as six other people may be missing in a plane crash Sunday over Lake Coeur d’Alene. Witnesses say they saw two planes colliding above the water, then crashing into the lake near Powderhorn Bay, according to a release from the Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office. The crash took place about 2:20 p.m. Lt. Ryan Higgins says two bodies had been recovered from the planes. The victims have not been identified. Investigators are checking initial reports that there were a total of eight passengers and crew on the two planes. Investigators do not believe there are other survivors in the crash.