South Dakota governor, exposed to virus, joined Trump on jet

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem accompanied President Donald Trump to Washington aboard Air Force One on Friday night despite having had close contact with Trump’s son’s girlfriend, who had tested positive for the coronavirus. Trump has been in a position all along to encounter a virus that spreads from people who don’t feel sick, such as Noem, who had interacted closely at a campaign fundraiser with Donald Trump Jr.’s girlfriend, Kimberly Guilfoyle, who turned out to be infected. Noem’s spokesperson, Maggie Seidel, says the Republican governor didn’t wear a mask on the plane and chatted with the president as the flight returned to Washington, D.C.