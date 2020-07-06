US Supreme Court deals blow to Keystone oil pipeline project

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — The U.S. Supreme Court has handed another blow to the disputed Keystone XL pipeline from Canada by keeping in place a lower court ruling that blocked a key permit for the project. However, Monday’s order also put on hold the lower court ruling as it pertains to other oil and gas pipelines across the nation. The Trump administration had argued the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers permit program that has been in the place since the 1970s was functioning properly when it was cancelled by a Montana judge in April. Critics argued the program allows pipeline companies to skirt responsibility for damage to water bodies.