Swiss indict 2 for alleged ties to IS recruitment ring

GENEVA (AP) — Swiss federal prosecutors says they have indicted two men alleged to have tried to join with jihadists in territory once held by the Islamic State group in Syria and Iraq. A Swiss-Tunisian dual national and a Swiss national co-defendant face charges linked to a ban on radical groups like Islamic State and al-Qaida. They are believed to have trained with a group in Switzerland and France before traveling separately to Turkey in late 2015. Swiss prosecutors are conducting some 70 criminal proceedings linked to “jihadist-motivated terrorism,” the attorney general’s office said, mostly involving propaganda, recruitment and financing of radical groups.