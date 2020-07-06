Play Ball! Brewers will open in Chicago

Milwaukee, Wis. (WXOW) The long-awaited return of Major League Baseball will happen on July 24 for the Brewers.

They will open the season at Wrigley Field in Chicago against the Cubs.

The teams home opener will be a week later on July 31 against St. Louis.

The 60-game regular season ends September 27 at St. Louis.

The schedule features 40 games against National Leaugue Central Dvision opponents and 20 against the American League Central Division.

For a detailed look at the Brewers schedule, click here: https://www.mlb.com/brewers/news/brewers-2020-schedule